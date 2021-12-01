Shehnaaz Gill steps out in public months after Sidharth Shukla’s death, visits an orphanage

New Delhi: Actress Shehnaaz Gill was spotted in public months after rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla’s shocking death. The former Bigg Boss 13 contestant visited an orphanage in Amritsar's Pingalwara area. Shehnaaz interacted and played with kids there.

Check out the viral photo:

Shehnaaz wore blue jeans, a grey coat and black spectacles for her visit. Various fans reacted on the photo and sent love and strength to ‘Honsla Rakh’ actress. “Such a humble and down to earth human being.#shehnaazgill,” wrote one. Another commented, “I remember you told sid in b you used to celebrate yoir birthday at pingalwada with these special kids proud of you”. A third had written, “My strong girl”.

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a suspected sudden cardiac arrest on September 2 - leaving his family, friends and fans in a state of shock and disbelief. He was 40 years old.

Shehnaaz Gill was spotted crying inconsolably at Sidharth’s funeral. The actress went missing in action for a long time after his death. Shehnaaz had only made a public appearance to promote her film ‘Honsla Rakh’ after the actor's demise. A video of her breaking down during a promotion also surfaced online later.

Shehnaaz and Sidharth first met on the reality show Bigg Boss 13. The two had a crackling chemistry and were fondly referred to by fans as ‘Sidnaaz’. After coming out of the show, the two were frequently spotted together and also collaborated for numerous music videos.

Shehnaaz on October 29 also released a tribute song for Sidharth Shukla titled ‘Tu Yaheen Hai’ which featured clips of the two from their journey in Bigg Boss together.