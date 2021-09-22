Shehnaaz Gill to resume shooting for Diljit Dosanjh's Honsla Rakh? Makers share update

New Delhi: Actor Sidharth Shukla’s sudden demise on September 2 had shocked his family, friends and fans alike. Sidharth’s rumoured girlfriend Shehnaaz Gill has also been shaken by the tragedy and has been keeping a low profile. The actress, who has been missing in action since the Bigg Boss 13 winner's death, however, has prior work commitments to fulfill.

Shehnaaz, who had been working on Diljit Dosanjh’s starrer Punjabi film ‘Honsla Rakh’ might have to resume work soon. “We are waiting for her to recover and heal from the grave loss. We had originally planned to shoot the song on September 15 in London, but that couldn’t happen because of obvious reasons. We will finalise a new date soon and would want Shehnaaz to be a part of it, too, as she is an integral part of the film. I am in touch with her manager and hoping that she will contact us in a few days,” movie producer Diljit Thind told ETimes.

Earlier, Shehnaaz brother Shehbaz Badesha got Sidharth Shukla’s face tattooed on his arm. Sharing the photo of the same on Instagram, Shehbaz wrote, “Your memories will be as real as you You will always stay alive with me You will always be alive in our memories”.

Love blossomed between Sidharth and Shehnaaz on the sets of Bigg Boss 13 which also earned them a dedicated fanbase and the moniker ‘Sidnaaz’. Their closeness with each other continued even after the reality show ended. The two would often share posts with each other on their social media handles.