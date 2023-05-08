topStoriesenglish2604789
Shekhar Kapur Diagnosed With Dyslexia, Intense ADD, Says 'Special School Would Have Beaten'

In his tweet, Shekhar Kapur shared some of the life lessons he learned after he learned of his condition, expressing gratitude that he was not sent to special schools. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: May 08, 2023, 09:04 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Shekhar Kapur Diagnosed With Dyslexia, Intense ADD, Says 'Special School Would Have Beaten'

New Delhi: Filmmaker Shekhar Kapur recently revealed that he has been diagnosed with dyslexia. He took to Twitter to reveal that he has a condition often accompanied by attention deficit disorder (ADD). 

In his tweet, Shekhar Kapur shared some of the life lessons he learned after he learned of his condition, expressing gratitude that he was not sent to special schools. He wrote, "Lessons of Life : I am completely dyslexic and have intense ADD. I don’t know what else! Thank God there were no special schools for kids like me when I was growing up. They would have beaten out all the rebellion in me. Certainly would not have made any films. Or been creative."

Following his post about his dyslexia and ADD, many people took to the comment section and shared their views on the subject. Many fans were worried as well and dropped 'Get Well Soon' comments. One user wrote, 'Schools for Special aid children are blessing for those parents who has child with disability! Dyslexia or ADD may sound minor disorder for some but it’s a punishment for those parents whose children suffer the severity of this disorder!' Another wrote, 'Schools for Special aid children are blessing for those parents who has child with disability!'

Born on December 6, 1945, at Lahore in Pakistan, the critically acclaimed director and actor is known for films like Elizabeth (1998), Bandit Queen (1994) and The Four Feathers (2002). Shekhar Kapur directed the 1983 film Masoom starring Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Urmila Matondkar.

