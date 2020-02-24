हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
mr india remake

Shekhar Kapur mulls legal action against makers of 'Mr India' remake

Shekhar Kapur also hinted that he may take legal action against the makers of the remake.

Shekhar Kapur mulls legal action against makers of &#039;Mr India&#039; remake

Mumbai: After actress Sonam Kapoor, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, who is known for helming the iconic film "Mr India", has expressed his disappointment over the news of a remake of the movie by director Ali Abbas Zafar.

Shekhar also hinted that he may take legal action against the makers of the remake.

Director Kunal Kohli on Saturday took to Twitter and wrote: "Javed Akhtar won a hard-fought battle for the rights of lyricists and writers. Its time we did the same?"

Responding to Kohli's tweet, Shekhar tweeted: "Yes. It's time to test this legally... Let's do it."

Not only this, Shekhar on Sunday took to social media and posted late actor Amrish Puri's still from "Mr India", in which Puri played the popular villain Mogambo.

Reacting on how Mogambo would have reacted to the news of the film's remake if he was alive, Shekhar tweeted: "Kya Kaha? Mr India 2 ? Is duniya mein koi aur Mogambo bhi hai?"

Shekhar also found it disrespectful for the new makers for not given him the "creative rights" for the remake.

"We sit with writers from day one, but are not the writers. Help actors hone performances but are not actors. Develop and create visual language of film. Slave hours over editing consoles. Directors lead and inspire every aspect of a film and have no creative rights? #MrIndia," Shekhar added.

Earlier this week Ali Abbas Zafar had announced the remake of the iconic Hindi film.

Zafar had tweeted: "Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!"

Released in 1987, "Mr India" featured Anil Kapoor and late Sridevi in the lead roles.

 

mr india remakeShekhar Kapurlegal actionAli Abbas ZafarAnil KapoorSridevi
