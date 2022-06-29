NewsLifestylePeople
Shenaz Treasury, Shahid Kapoor's Ishq Vishk co-star suffers face blindness, diagnosed with prosopagnosia

Actor Shenaz Treasury, best known for films such as 'Ishq Vishk' and 'Delhi Belly', has said she has been diagnosed with prosopagnosia, also known as face blindness. The 40-year-old actor shared a series of notes on Instagram Stories Tuesday night to share the news.

Mumbai: Actor Shenaz Treasury, best known for films such as 'Ishq Vishk' and 'Delhi Belly', has said she has been diagnosed with prosopagnosia, also known as face blindness. The 40-year-old actor shared a series of notes on Instagram Stories Tuesday night to share the news.

"I have been diagnosed with prosopagnosia. Now, I understand why I've never been able to put faces together," she wrote. Treasury also posted screenshots outlining the signs and symptoms of prosopagnosia, a cognitive inability to recognise people's faces.

"... It's a cognitive disorder. I always felt ashamed that I can't recognise faces. I recognise voices... I have always felt so ashamed that I mix up people and can't recognise faces of people, even close friends after a few years. This is a real brain issue. Please be kind and understand," she wrote. Also a popular video jockey, Treasury said living with the disorder might make one appear "aloof".

"You have difficulty recognising neighbours, friends, coworkers, clients, schoolmates. People you know expect you to recognise them. Failing to recognise someone might make you seem aloof.

"Many sufferers report losing friends and offending coworkers because they have failed to recognise them. This is me. And I thought I was just dumb," she added.

Last month in an interview with an international magazine, Hollywood star Brad Pitt had said he thinks he may be suffering from prosopagnosia, but he had never been officially diagnosed.

 

