Shibani Dandekar drops new photos from her boho-mehendi with Farhan Akhtar, Shabana Azmi

MUMBAI: Shibani Dandekar, who got hitched to longtime boyfriend Farhan Akhtar on February 19, has shared glimpses of her fun-filled boho Mehendi ceremony. Taking to her Instagram handle on Thursday, the actor posted lots of pictures from her Mehendi, hosted by her best friends - Payal Singhal and Nehali Kotian. Shibani looked stunning, wearing a boho-chic multicoloured blouse-and-sharara set with matching floral accessories.

Penning a thank you note in the caption, she wrote, "Two of best friends, my sisters, my protectors, my lifers, threw me the most incredible mehendi! I felt the love and energy hard in the room that might! For standing by me through my wedding and through my life @payalsinghal @nehalikotian the love is beyond deep! You both have wanted this for me for as long as I know so I guess your dreams came true! No words to describe your love and loyalty, only happy tears thank you for this! I'll cherish the memory forever!"

The happy pictures also feature the then groom-to-be Farhan, striking goofy poses and flaunting his Mehendi.

Anusha Dandekar, Shabana Azmi and Rhea Chakraborty can be seen having a gala time, dressed in traditional yellow outfits.

The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

The couple had been dating for almost three years.

Live TV