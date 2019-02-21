Shibani Dandekar's latest pic with rumoured beau Farhan Akhtar will melt your heart—See inside

New Delhi: Popular VJ-model Shibani Dandekar and filmmaker-actor Farhan Akhtar are rumoured to be dating each other. The good-looking duo is often spotted chilling together and their social media PDA is proof enough to feel that love is the air for these two.

Shibani shared a picture of the two recently on Instagram and it's too cute for words. Also, her short and sweet caption describes every lover's heartfelt emotion. Check it out here:

Interestingly, the same picture has been shared by Farhan on his social media handle as well with the exact caption. Now, if this isn't love then we don't know what is.

The couple is currently enjoying their Mexican holiday.

Earlier this month, Farhan shared a romantic note on rumoured partner's birthday and it was heartwarming. The two have never talked about their personal life in public but have been spotted hanging out together on multiple occasions.

Their social media romance is too cute for words.

The actor-director separated from wife Adhuna Bhabani after staying together for 16 long years. They have two daughters together—Shakya and Akira. The two continue to stay cordial with each other.