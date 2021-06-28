हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty adds ‘Bhangra’ to her workout to burn calories, Raj Kundra, Harbhajan Singh react - Watch video!

The video starts with Raj Kundra bucking up Shilpa and saying to her ‘come on’. After that, we see the 46 years old break into ‘bhangra’ for her workout.

Pic courtesy: Instagram
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra is known to have a killer body. The actress is a fitness enthusiast but however does not believe in following dieting fads or making her workouts a boring chore for herself.

The actress took to her Instagram on Monday (June 28) to share a video of herself adding Punjabi ‘bhangra’ dance form to her workout for cardio.

The video starts with Raj Kundra bucking up Shilpa and saying to her ‘come on’. After that, we see the 46 years old break into ‘bhangra’ for her workout. In the background peppy 'Sadi Gali' song is being played.

Check out the fun video:
 

Shilpa also shared a detailed caption on her post sharing ‘Monday Motivation’ with her followers and telling them that ‘Cardio Is Not Boring, You Need To Be Exploring’.

“A different kind of #MondayMotivation today: • 6" Platform Side-To-Side Shuffle • Cardio Is Not Boring, You Need To Be Exploring An extreme lower-body-focussed high intensity Interval Training Drill, which conditions the heart & lungs as well. Burn more calories in less time. Making it fun by adding Bhangra Arms; and yes, adding ‘arms’ will burn more calories,” wrote the Super Dancer judge.

She further added, “Try performing 3 to 4 rounds of 1 minute each. Rest for 1 minute after every round. Increasing the platform height will increase the intensity. If you are a beginner, start with 30 seconds per round on a 4" or 6" platform.Happy Cardioing, The SSK Way”.

Commenting on his wife’s post, businessman Raj Kundra wrote, “Proud of you looks like the Punjabi bug has finally bit you after all these years”. Former cricketer Harbhajan Singh wrote, “Balle balle khich k shava shava,” along with a clapping emoji.

Shilpa Shetty is currently a judge on dance reality show ‘Super Dancer: Chapter 4’ along with Anurag Basu and Geeta Kapoor.

