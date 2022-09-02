Shilpa Shetty bids adieu to Bappa while sitting in a wheelchair: PICS

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty bids adieu to Ganpati Bappa with husband Raj Kundra, sister Shamita Shetty and family.

After shooting action-packed sequences for Rohit Shetty's next 'Indian Police Force' actress Shilpa Shetty fractured her leg. Still, the accident didn't come in between her spirit of celebration. Videos and pictures of the actress doing Bappa's visarjan are going VIRAL on social media.

Shilpa arrived in a wheelchair wearing an ethnic outfit, sharara. The actress wore matching clothes with Viaan, Samisha, Raj and also twinned with her sister Shamita.

Every year, the actress performs the visarjan in her house by dipping the idol in a beautiful golden can.

On the work front, she will be soon seen in her OTT debut 'Sukhee.' Also, she has Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' along with Sidharth Malhotra.