Shilpa Shetty hits the gym again as she recovers from knee fracture, says, ‘It’s important to STEP UP and face it’- Watch

New Delhi: When it comes to health and fitness, Shilpa Shetty is the actress to look out for and follow. The actress had suffered fracture on her left knee while she was shooting for Rohit Shetty’s Indian Police Force. As the diva is currently recovering, she shared a video of her workout session as she resumed the gym.

She penned a long note on Instagram and said, “No matter what life throws at you, it’s important to STEP UP and face it. On that note, my #MondayMotivation today comes from my post-injury recovery with the ‘Step Up’ glute-activator exercise. It activates and strengthens the glute & leg muscles; and is really good for Prehab and Rehab. I’ve used the Wunda Chair for the perfect form.

As I recover from the Left Tibial Plateau Fracture in my left knee, @yashmeenchauhan & I are taking it easy. Hence, I’ve performed this routine with a more Upright stance. The Upright stance will be gentle on the knee at this stage.”

Continuing further, she wrote, “Unilateral exercises like these are important as they help with strengthening the weaker side and bring it up, so there is no muscular imbalance especially during the recovery period post an injury. I did 4 sets of 12 - 15 reps on my left leg and 2 sets on the right leg. Let nothing pull you down. If you set your mind to it, you can move mountains.”

See Shilpa's post here

Indian Police Force is an upcoming web series directed by Rohit Shetty starring Sidharth Malhotra in the lead role alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.