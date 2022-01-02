Shilpa Shetty lauds Shamita for taking hurdles head-on in BB15, says ‘Come home with trophy’

NEW DELHI: Actress Shilpa Shetty has once again penned an appreciation post for her sister Shamita Shetty who is currently participating in Salman Khan hosted reality show Bigg Boss 15.

In her post, she has mentioned that she is extremely proud of her sister Tunki for taking every hurdle head-on in the reality show.

Sharing a video of her journey so far at the Bigg Boss 15 house, Shilpa shared a fan-made video of Shamita where she can be seen voicing her option and standing for her rights.

She wrote, “She would rather walk alone in darkness than follow anyone else's shadow.”

- R. G. Moon

Seeing you take on every hurdle, challenge, and disagreement head on is something that makes me extremely proud of you, Tunki.. I love how gracefully and tactfully you’ve dealt with everything in this journey. And now, I know it’s time for you to come home… with the trophy! #ShamitasTribe has got your back, my darling. Stay strong.. you’ve got this!

Posted @withregram @shamitashetty_official Biggboss has been a tough journey but our queen stood out Strong like a tigress

Here’s Embracing the new year on a powerful note, Let’s get the trophy home

Shilpa also thanked her fans for their continuous support and also urged everyone to continue supporting her throughout this journey. She also said that it's 'time for her to come home with a trophy'.

Apart from Shamita, other contestants who are in competition includes – Karan Kundrra, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Tejasswi Prakash, Rakhi Sawant, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Umar Riaz and Rashami Desai among others.

Bigg Boss 15 is just two weeks away from the finale and so everyone is trying their best to get the trophy home.

Well, who will lift the trophy? Only time will tell, till then keep watching this space for all the updates related to Bigg Boss 15.