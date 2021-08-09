हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty, mother booked for fraud in Lucknow

A team of Lucknow Police is expected to be in Mumbai to question Shilpa and her mother Sunanda in the alleged fraud case in the name of a wellness centre.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

Lucknow: There is more trouble brewing for Shilpa Shetty as she and her mother Sunanda Shetty have been named in an alleged case of fraud in Uttar Pradesh.

Two FIRs have been registered at Hazratganj and Vibhuti Khand police stations in Lucknow and the police has now intensified the investigation in both the cases.

According to police officials, Shilpa Shetty runs a fitness chain named Iosis Wellness Centre. The chairman of this company is Shilpa Shetty, while her mother Sunanda is the director.

It is alleged that Shilpa Shetty and her mother took crores of rupees from two people in the name of opening a branch of the wellness centre, but the promise was not fulfilled.

In this case, Jyotsna Chauhan, resident of Omaxe Heights, filed a complaint at Vibhuti Khand police station and Rohit Veer Singh at Hazratganj police station for being allegedly cheated.

The Hazratganj Police and Vibhuti Khand Police have sent notices for questioning to Shilpa Shetty and her mother.

DCP (East) Sanjeev Suman said that the investigation officer in this case will leave for Mumbai on Monday to question actress Shilpa Shetty and her mother Sunanda. He will examine all the points in this matter.

Sanjeev Suman said that the matter is high-profile and hence the police are closely investigating all the points.

