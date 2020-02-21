Shilpa Shetty, Raj Kundra become parents again, welcome baby girl via surrogacy

New Delhi: Actress Shilpa Shetty and her businessman husband Raj Kundra have welcomed their second child - a daughter through surrogacy. Shilpa took to social media to announce the arrival of their baby girl and revealed that the family has named her Samisha Shetty Kundra. Samisha was born on February 15.

"Om Shri Ganeshaya Namah. Our prayers have been answered with a miracle... With gratitude in our hearts, we are thrilled to announce the arrival of our little Angel," Shilpa wrote while sharing a picture of the baby's little fingers holding her hand. She said that 'Junior SSK' is in the house.

Explaining the meaning of Samisha's name, Shilpa further wrote, "'Sa' in Sanskrit is "to have" and 'Misha' in Russian stands for "someone like God". You personify this name - our Goddess Laxmi, and complete our family. Please bestow our angel with all your love and blessings. Ecstatic parents: Raj and Shilpa Shetty Kundra, Overjoyed brother: Viaan-Raj Kundra."

Congratulations, Shilpa and Raj!

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra married in 2009 and they have a son named Viaan, who is seven-years-old.