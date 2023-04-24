topStoriesenglish2598613
Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay Dutt Drive Away Monday Blues With Their Workout Videos- Watch

Shilpa Shetty and Sanjay Dutt took to Instagram and shared their workout videos to drive away the Monday morning blues.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Apr 24, 2023, 03:55 PM IST|Source: ANI

Mumbai: Bollywood celebs not only drive their Monday blues away with ‘Monday Motivations’ posts but also encourage common people to take up something they enjoy! Fitness freak Shilpa Shetty’s ‘Monday Motivation’ post is all about working out to the tunes of some peppy numbers. Reason? The ‘Baazigar’ actor has already started preps for the World Dance Day that will be celebrated on April 29. She wrote in the caption, “World Dance Day will be celebrated on Saturday around the globe, but I’d love to celebrate it through the week. So, I decided to add a fun element to some core exercises.” 

Elaborating the details of her fitness regime, the actor said, “This routine works the core muscles; which consist of pelvic, lower back, glute and abdominal muscles. The best part of this is that holding the ‘V Stance’ by itself engages the core to a great extent. By adding some shoulder shimmies, leg movements, and Russian twists; the V Stance becomes unstable and difficult to hold. That further challenges the core. It was so much fun that I ended up adding few sets of these to my core training day. How many reps can you do? Make a remix reel and don’t forget to tag me!” Fans loved Shilpa’s dedication. One wrote, “Super.” Another one wrote, “Kya baat hain Shilpa Ma’am!” 

See Shilpa Shetty's post

Sanjay Dutt has also shared his Monday Motivation post with all enthusiasm. The video posted by him shows him sweating hard at the gym. The caption said, “Start your week strong#MondayMotivation #DuttsTheWay.” One fan wrote, “King is back. baba phir se apne purane wale look me aa rahe hai!” Another one wrote, “Super sir!” 

Meanwhile on the work front, Shilpa Shetty will be seen in ‘KD-The Devil’ as Satyavati. Sanjay Dutt is also part of this Pan-India multilingual film. 

