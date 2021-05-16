हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Actress Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty showcases 'love in the time of Corona'

Shilpa shared a photo on her Instagram alongside husband Raj Kundra. 

Shilpa Shetty showcases &#039;love in the time of Corona&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty, who last week shared that her family tested positive for COVID-19, has showcased how love in the time of corona is on social media on Sunday.

Shilpa, who tested negative for the virus, posted a picture on Instagram. In the image, the actress is seen inside while her husband Raj is standing outside of the house, there is a glass window between the two as they look at each other.

"Love in the time of Corona! Corona pyar hai#Nearlydone ! Thankyou all for your wishes, concern and prayers. #strong #positivevibes #gratitude#love #conquer #corona," she wrote as the caption.

On May 7, Shilpa took to Instagram and shared that her husband Raj Kundra, children Samisha and Viaan, and her mother Sunanda, as well as in-laws, have tested Covid positive. The actress, who has tested negative, added everyone in the family is quarantined and is recovering.

On the work front, the actress has two films lined up. She will be seen in "Hungama 2", the sequel to the 2003 hit "Hungama". Besides this, Shilpa will also be seen in the film "Nikamma" which stars Abhimanyu Dassani and Shirley Setia.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Actress Shilpa ShettyShilpa Shetty filmsCOVID-19Raj KundraCoronavirus
Next
Story

Madhuri Dixit extends message of gratitude after 54th birthday, urges fans to be safe

Must Watch

PT54S

Congress MP Rajeev Satav dies at 46