Shilpa Shetty Stuns In Cut-Out Red Dress, Flaunts Abs Thigh-High Slit Dress At 48

New Delhi: Actor and enterprenuer Shilpa Shetty was seen out and about in the Goregaon Film City on Sunday. She posed for the paparazzi in a stunning red outfit as she heads towards the sets of 'India's Got Talent'. The actor not only managed to hog all attention with her statement dress but also left viewers stunned with her toned abs.

Shilpa arrived in a red dress which came with a thigh-high slit. It also featured a one-shoulder sleeve alongside an extended frill, which was attached to her right wrist. A cut-out design right on her abs further elevated the appeal of her dress. The actor finished off her look with a high bun as her hairstyle and high purple heels. She got down from her vanity van and posed for the media with a refreshing smile. She also thanked them before leaving for the shoot. The video of the same has been shared by a paparazzi account on Instagram.

A social media user wrote in the comment section, "Till date she's so consistent.... Serious efforts lagte Hain itna maintain karne mein ... This lady is a serious inspiration."

Another user wrote, "Her taste in dressing above beyond,” added another one. Someone also said, “No doubt....she looks patakha (cracker) at this this age too."

This is not the only time that Shilpa has blown people's minds with her fitness. Last month, she turned 48. She had posted pictures from her vacation in Tuscany and left people wondering about her age. One of her photos had her posing by the swimming pool and flaunting her toned body in a swimsuit.

The 10th season of ‘India’s Got Talent’ will be judged by Shilpa Shetty, Kirron Kher, and Badshah. It will hosted by Arjun Bijlani.

Shilpa had judged a number of reality TV shows such as Nach Baliye’ and ‘Super Dancer’ as a judge, lending her knowledge and supporting budding performers. She keeps inspiring her fans with her fitness videos and posts. The actor is a part of Rohit Shetty’s OTT debut ‘Indian Police Force’, which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Vivek Oberoi. The series will stream on the OTT platform Amazon Prime. Directed by Prem, Shilpa will act in ‘KD-The Devil’ as Satyavati alongside V Ravichandran, and Sanjay Dutt. The pan-India multilingual is set to release in Tamil, Kannada, Telugu, Malayalam, and Hindi.