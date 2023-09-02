Shilpa Shetty Turns Showstopper For Aslam Khan, Spells Elegance In Sizzling Lehenga

New Delhi: Bollywood actress, Entrepreneur Shilpa Shetty Kundra dazzled as she closed the fashion show for renowned designer Aslam Khan in a spectacular display of fashion and grace. The event, set in a wedding-themed ambiance, was a perfect canvas for Aslam Khan's exquisite creations, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra was the epitome of elegance as she sashayed down the ramp in a breathtaking lehenga.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra, known for her impeccable style and timeless beauty, left the audience in awe as she took centre stage. The lehenga she adorned was a masterpiece of craftsmanship, featuring intricate embroidery, luxurious fabrics, and a colour palette that exuded regal charm. The ensemble perfectly blended traditional aesthetics with contemporary flair, reflecting Aslam Khan's signature style. As she walked the ramp, Shilpa Shetty Kundrra’s confidence and grace captured the essence of the bridal couture collection. Her every step showcased the intricate detailing of the lehenga, from the delicately embroidered blouse to the voluminous skirt that flowed gracefully with her movements.





Concluding the show, Shilpa Shetty Kundra not only exhibited Aslam Khan's outstanding designs. Her graceful stride in the exquisite lehenga became the show's standout moment, seamlessly fusing tradition with fashion, etching an indelible memory. Shilpa's presence elevated the wedding-themed celebration of Indian culture, beguiling the audience with her radiant smile and composure, all while enrapturing them with Aslam Khan's artistic and beautiful creations.