Shilpa Shetty's Husband Raj Kundra Tests Covid-19 Positive, Gets Trolled For Wearing 'Face Masks'

New Delhi: Businessman Raj Kundra has reportedly been diagnosed with Covid-19. After actor-politician Kirron Kher, Pooja Bhatt and TV star Mahhi Vij, Shilpa Shetty's husband seems to be the latest celebrity being hit by the virus this season. With many dreading this to be a comeback of the deadly virus, precautions are once again being highlighted and wearing masks is the order of the day when stepping out for work.

Celebrity pap Viral Bhayani posted the news update on Instagram, writing: He can have a museum with the collection of masks he has. Kya fayda wapas covid ka thappa lag gaya #rajkundra is in isolation away from his dear family Get well soon

Well, many commented on his timeline, trolling Raj Kundra for catching the virus despite making all his public appearances wearing a full face mask. One person wrote: Hahahahha over protection ke Wajah se saas lene me takleef hogayi hogi. Another one said: Pure body me mask pehen ke bhi covid

Meanwhile, recently actress Mahhi Vij revealed that she tested positive for COVID-19. On Thursday, she took to Instagram and shared her health update. She said that "this time around the strain is more severe than the previous one ." "I am Covid Positive..Away from my kids is heartbreaking when I see my daughter crying for me. Please take care of urself don't take it easy. This covid is severe .Mask on #covid . Santize. Pray for my speedy recovery," Mahhi wrote.

According to ANI, on Wednesday, Maharashtra health department officials informed that three people died due to COVID-19 infection in the state. "A total of 483 new cases were recorded in the past 24 hours and the number of active cases in Maharashtra till March 29 is 2506," officials said.