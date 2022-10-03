NewsLifestylePeople
SHILPA SHETTY

Shilpa Shetty's husband, Raj Kundra washes daughter Samisha's feet as part of Kanya Puja rituals-Watch

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra tied the knot on November 22, 2009 and have two kids named Viaan and Samisha.

Edited By:  Utkarsh Mishra|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2022, 09:43 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Shilpa Shetty celebrated Ashtami with her family members
  • She shared a clip on her Instagram
  • Shilpa Shetty is married to businessman Raj Kundra

Mumbai: Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra celebrated Ashtami with her family members on Monday.

As Kanjak or Kanya Puja is observed on Ashtami, Shilpa extended her heartfelt greetings to the"little Lakshmis" including her daughter Samisha.Taking to Instagram, Shilpa shared a clip from her Ashtami celebrations. 

In the clip, we can see Shilpa`s husband and businessman Raj Kundra is seen performing pooja with a priest, washing his daughter`s feet. The little one was indeed in a fun mood as she puts on her sunglasses while her daddy Raj performs the rituals. Shilpa Shetty, Samisha and Raj Kundra chant "Jai Mata Di" at the end.

"Kanchika Puja with my in-house Mahagauri (don`t miss the sunglasses) Here`s wishing all of you - my #InstaFam, and all the little lakshims a very Happy Ashtami," Shilpa captioned the post.

Here is the video shared by the actress:

The father-daughter duo`s video has won many hearts."Adorable," actor Abhimanyu Dassani commented."Hehhehehe tooo cute," actor Rohit Roy wrote. Shilpa and Raj tied the knot on November 22, 2009. In May 2012, the two became parents to son Viaan. And in February, the couple welcomed Samisha, who was born via surrogacy.

