Shocking! Balika Vadhu Actress Avika Gor Reveals Bodyguard Sexually Harassed Her, Says, ‘Someone Touched Me From Behind'

New Delhi: Balika Vadhu fame Avika Gor reveals a shocking experience as she was sexually harassed by her very own bodyguard in Kazakhstan. Avika Gor worked as a child actor in the popular show 'Balika Vadhu', Which is counted as the best Hindi TV show till date. In a recent interview, the actor disclosed that She was inappropriately touched by her bodyguard. Shocking right?

In an interview with Hauterrfly, Avika revealed that she had experienced sexual harassment by a bodyguard.

“In India, it happens, but this has happened a lot with me in Kazakhstan. There are bodyguards with you always, but there is always someone who wants to act smart.”, “When I turned around, there was no one else but my bodyguard.” The actress expressed that the realization was shocking, as it unveiled that the very person assigned to protect her could be the perpetrator.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t an isolated incident. Avika recounted another encounter, saying, “I remember when it was about to happen a second time. This time, I grabbed his hand.” She responded with a puzzled look, silently asking, 'What is happening?' He reacted with an apologetic gesture. “What could be done? They don’t know how to speak English or Hindi, so I let it go. What more could I do?” she explained.

At that moment, she felt powerless and unsure of what to do. However, things have changed since then, and she now feels more equipped to handle such situations. She stated, “If I had the courage back then, I would have confronted many people. Now, I believe I can stand up for myself, but I hope it never comes to that.”

Avika also shared how her mother instilled early awareness in her as a child artist, advising her to handle most tasks independently, including putting on the microphone and allowing others to touch her only when necessary, such as for makeup.

Avika's Work Gallery

Avika Gor became a household name as she worked as a child artist in various TV shows, 'Balika Vadhu' is one of her popular shows as it counts as her remarkable performance. She also acted in shows like 'Sasural Simar Ka' and 'Laado'. She has also starred in films such as 'Uyyala Jampala', 'Thank You', and 'Net'.

Moreover, Avika will be next seen in 'Bloody Ishq'.