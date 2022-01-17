हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dhanush

Shocking! Dhanush, Aishwaryaa announce split after 18 years of marriage

Both Dhanush and Aishwaryaa took to social media and shared a long note announcing their decision to their fans. 

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: In a shocking state of affairs, southern superstar Dhanush and his wife and superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwaryaa announced separation after 18 years of togetherness.

"18 years of togetherness as friends, couple, as parents and well-wishers to each other.. The journey has been of growth, understanding, adjusting and adapting. Today we stand at a place where our paths separate... Dhanush and I have decided to part ways as a couple and take time to understand us as individuals for the better. Please do respect our decision and give us the needed privacy to deal with it. Much love always to you all :) God speed. Aishwaryaa Rajinikanth," Aishwaryaa, who is the elder daughter of Rajinikanth, shared the note on Instagram. She wrote in the caption, "No caption needed…only your understanding n your love necessary!"

Dhanush also shared the same note on Instagram.

 

Their fans were completely taken aback with their decision. "God. It’s heart breaking," wrote one. "This is way too shocking. But all the best to you guys," wrote another. "I can't believe it heart breaking," another fan wrote. 

For the unversed, Dhanush and Aishwarya tied the knot in a traditional South Indian ceremony on November 18, 2004, and are proud parents to two sons - Yatra and Linga. 

 

 

Tags:
DhanushAishwaryaa RajinikanthDhanush divorceDhanush Aishwaryaa divorceDhanush marriageRajinikanth daughter
