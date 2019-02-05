Shraddha Kapoor ditches her make-up for a dance session and we are loving it! See pics

New Delhi: Talented B-Towner Shraddha Kapoor is busy working on her big dance film titled 'Street Dancer'. It brings back the magical jodi of Shraddha and Varun together on-stage. The duo has previously worked in 'ABCD 2'. The dance drama is being helmed by ace choreographer turned filmmaker Remo D'Souza.

The lead pair is working hard for this venture which requires them to ace their dancing skills. Shraddha was recently spotted outside a dance studio Mumbai and she looked simply breathtaking. Check out her pics:

(Pic Courtesy: Yogen Shah)

Shraddha donned a no-makeup look and we have to say that girl, you really don't need any cosmetics to enhance your beauty. She is such a naturally beautiful actress. She stepped out wearing a bright pink top with black jeggings which are apt for dancing. She wore a blue jacket and carried a huge black bag to complete her look.

The title of the film 'Street Dancer' was announced recently with the release date. The dance drama will hit the screens on November 8, 2019.

Earlier, Katrina Kaif was playing the lead in the movie but she backed out of the project and that's when Shraddha came on board.

Varun and Shraddha's on-screen chemistry got a huge thumbs up from fans in 'ABCD 2'.

The film is touted as the biggest dance film ever in 3D and will be bankrolled by T-Series honcho Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar and Lizelle D’Souza.