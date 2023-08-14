Shraddha Kapoor Gets A Tight Hug From Fan, Actress Says 'Isse Kehte Hai Haq' - Watch

New Delhi: Shraddha Kapoor has firmly established herself as one of the most loved actresses in Indian cinema. Beyond her remarkable performances on screen, what truly sets her apart is the profound connection she shares with her fans. Known for her approachable demeanor and genuine affection for her fans, Kapoor's recent appearance at the News 18 She Shakti Conclave in Delhi showcased this unique bond.

At the event, Kapoor saw how comfortable her fans are with her, to which the actress exclaimed saying ‘Isse Kehte Hai Haq!’ Unfazed by the spotlight, Kapoor reciprocated their love with all warmth knowing how her female fans are so comfortable around her as if she is the big sister. The event became a heartwarming exchange of emotions between the actress and her fans.

The atress attended the CNN News18 Rising India Summit-She Shakti conclave in New Delhi on Friday, August 11, celebrating women trailblazers across industries. The event was also attended by the honourable President of India, Draupadi Mrumru.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress has recently wrapped the 1st schedule of her much awaited 'Stree 2' in Chanderi.