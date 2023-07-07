Shraddha Kapoor Has A Goofy Birthday Wish For Brother Siddhanth Kapoor: Check

Actress Shraddha Kapoor has made a name for herself in Bollywood. Shraddha, the daughter of veteran actor Shakti Kapoor and Shivangi Kolhapure, has worked in a number of successful films, leaving audiences impressed with her performances. She also has a significant following on social media, where she actively engages with her fans, sharing glimpses of her daily life. Among her social media posts, she frequently showcases the special moments she shares with her family, especially her elder brother Siddhanth Kapoor. Shraddha’s childhood pictures on social media show the incredible bond she shares with Siddhanth.

Now, Shraddha Kapoor took the cuteness quotient to the next level by extending a goofy wish for Siddhanth Kapoor on his 39th birthday. Sharing a couple of pictures from their childhood days, Shraddha penned a sweet note for him and recalled their old memories.

Shraddha Kapoor wishes brother Siddhanth Kapoor on his 39th birthday

cre Trending Stories

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha Kapoor, while sharing photos from her mother's birthday, wrote a caption that reads, "On YOUR birthday, I've decided to put a pic of ME being fed cake muaaaaahahahah. And this isn’t even a throwback from YOUR bday. It’s from Mommy’s muaaaahahahaaaaaa. Happy Birthday Bhaiya. I O U."

In the pictures, we can see a little Shraddha Kapoor relishing the birthday cake while her brother and mother remain in the frame. She also shared a few solo funny pictures of her brother.

Check:

Reacting to this, Siddhanth Kapoor commented and wrote, "What photos ! Love you the mostest."

Shraddha Kapoor also replied to his comment and wrote, "Yaaaa your badmaash asliyat. Don’t forget my daily dose of memes in my dm okkkkkkkk.”

Fans also dropped heartwarming wishes in the comment section, further showing love for the brother-sister duo.

Shraddha Kapoor’s professional commitments

Shraddha Kapoor was recently seen in Luv Ranjan's romantic-comedy film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She next has Stree 2 — the sequel to the hit 2018 film, Stree — in the pipeline. Shraddha Kapoor recently started shooting for Stree 2 with co-actor Rajkummar Rao.