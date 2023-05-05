Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Jacqueline Fernandez Attend Backstreet Boys Concert In Casual Outfits- See Pics

Mumbai: Popular American boy band Backstreet Boys performed in Mumbai on Thursday and it was truly a star-studded affair. From Malaika Arora to Shraddha Kapoor, several celebrities from tinsel town were spotted at the concert. Jacqueline Fernandez, Meezaan Jafri, Varun Dhawan`s wife Natasha Dalal, Diana Penty and Rohit Sharma`s wife Ritika also arrived at Jio Gardens, BKC, Mumbai to witness the Backstreet Boys` live performance.

All our B-town stars were dressed in casual and comfy clothes. Take a look. Several images and pictures from the concert were circulated online. The band started the nearly two-hour gig with the hit song `I wanna be with you.` and continued to enthrall the desi audience with tracks like `The Call` and `Don`t want you back` among others. In the middle of the over two hours concert, the band`s member Nick Carter remarked someone should have warned the band about how hot it is in India. He added, "It is not the weather that is making it hot, it because of all you. We had no idea we had so many BSB fans here, but we now see it and we love it. It`s our second time in India and we were waiting from a very long time to come to Mumbai."

Malaika Arora

Shraddha Kapoor

Jacqueline Fernandez

Natasha Dalal

Rohit Sharma's wife Ritika Sajdeh

The band performed in India after almost 13 long years. The boys landed in Mumbai on Wednesday. Band member Nick Carter shared a video showing how the boys received a warm welcome at a hotel in Mumbai. "What cool surprise arriving at the hotel here in Mumbai India. The hotel staff had a full out Bollywood style dance prepared remixing all our songs. I guess we really do have fans all over the world," he captioned the clip. The Backstreet Boys have AJ McLean, Brian Littrell, Nick Carter, Howie Dorough, and Kevin Richardson in the band, and they are in their fifth year of touring the world. The boys are now scheduled to perform in Gurugram on Friday.