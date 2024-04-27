Advertisement
Shraddha Kapoor To Mithila Palkar: 5 Bollywood Actors Who Showcase Their Passion For Singing

From soulful serenades to foot-tapping beats, these Bollywood gems are a treat for both the eyes and the ears. 

Shraddha Kapoor To Mithila Palkar: 5 Bollywood Actors Who Showcase Their Passion For Singing Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: In the glitzy world of Bollywood, some stars shine brighter than others, not just with their acting chops but also with their musical talents. Picture this: actors who can belt out tunes as effortlessly as they deliver dialogues! From soulful serenades to foot-tapping beats, these Bollywood gems are a treat for both the eyes and the ears. Let's dive into the world of five Bollywood actors who bring the perfect harmony of acting and singing to the silver screen, making us groove and swoon in equal measure!

Shraddha Kapoor:
Known for her acting prowess, Shraddha Kapoor has also made a mark in the music industry. Her soulful renditions in movies like "Aashiqui 2" and "Ek Villain" have won hearts. She even ventured into playback singing with tracks like "Sab Tera" and "Phir Bhi Tumko Chaahungi."

Mithila Palkar:
Mithila Palkar's claim to musical fame came with her viral cup song video, which showcased her natural talent and charm. Beyond that, she has lent her voice to music in OTT shows such as “Little Things”, adding her unique flair to the tunes and enhancing the viewing experience for her fans with her authenticity. 

Parineeti Chopra:
Parineeti Chopra's love for music is evident in her performances. She has showcased her vocal abilities in movies like "Meri Pyaari Bindu," where she played the role of a budding singer, and received praise for her heartfelt renditions.

Ayushmann Khurrana:
Before making his mark as an actor, Ayushmann Khurrana gained recognition for his singing talent. From his debut in "Vicky Donor," where he sang the popular track "Pani Da Rang," to subsequent movies like "Andhadhun" and "Dum Laga Ke Haisha," Ayushmann has consistently impressed with his melodious voice.

Farhan Akhtar:
A multi-talented artist, Farhan Akhtar is not just an actor but also a skilled singer and musician. He showcased his musical prowess in movies like "Rock On!!" and "Rock On 2," where he not only acted but also contributed to the film's soundtrack, cementing his status as a true artist. 

