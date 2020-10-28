हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor to play Naagin on-screen, trolls have a field day with hilarious memes

However, as soon as Shraddha Kapoor announced the project, trolls had a field day on Twitter. Check out a few hilarious tweets here: 

Shraddha Kapoor to play Naagin on-screen, trolls have a field day with hilarious memes
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor might be seen playing a 'Naagin' on-screen. Yes! the gorgeous star took to social media and confirmed being onboard a project in which she will be seen playing a shape-shifting serpent on-screen. 

Shraddha Kapoor wrote: It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.SparklesPurple heart @Nikhil_Dwivedi @FuriaVishal @saffronbrdmedia

Nothing much is revealed about the untitled venture. 

However, as soon as Shraddha Kapoor announced the project, trolls had a field day on Twitter. Check out a few hilarious tweets here: 

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Baaghi 3'. 

So, are you ready to see Shraddha Kapoor as a new-age Naagin on reel?

 

Tags:
Shraddha KapoorNaaginshraddha kapoor naaginNagin
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut pulls Karan Johar over littering Goan village during film shoot
  • 79,90,322Confirmed
  • 1,20,010Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT33S

NIA action against Kashmir's NGOs, allegations of terror funding