Shraddha Kapoor to play Naagin on-screen, trolls have a field day with hilarious memes

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor might be seen playing a 'Naagin' on-screen. Yes! the gorgeous star took to social media and confirmed being onboard a project in which she will be seen playing a shape-shifting serpent on-screen.
Shraddha Kapoor wrote: It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.SparklesPurple heart @Nikhil_Dwivedi @FuriaVishal @saffronbrdmedia
— Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) October 28, 2020
Nothing much is revealed about the untitled venture.
However, as soon as Shraddha Kapoor announced the project, trolls had a field day on Twitter. Check out a few hilarious tweets here:
#ShraddhaKapoor to play Bollywood’s new age #Naagin. Have signed a three film series based on the shape-shifting Naagin.
Every fan to shraddha pic.twitter.com/v5A1JzJ16o
— अमर गौतम (@amargautam909) October 28, 2020
Here's my pro editing skill!!#ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/vlMO14sSfA
— Gaurav Gupta (@g48660305) October 28, 2020
#ShraddhaKapoor to play #Sridevi's iconic Naagin in next film #Naagin movie.
Me: pic.twitter.com/jz9933OGxo
— Anwar Shaikh (@iamandy1987) October 28, 2020
Don't eat Bear Grylls because This is not snake, this is #ShraddhaKapoor pic.twitter.com/F8gJzXIegf
— Ravi (@Ravi_2_) October 28, 2020
On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Baaghi 3'.
So, are you ready to see Shraddha Kapoor as a new-age Naagin on reel?