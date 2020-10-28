Shraddha Kapoor to play Naagin on-screen, trolls have a field day with hilarious memes

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor might be seen playing a 'Naagin' on-screen. Yes! the gorgeous star took to social media and confirmed being onboard a project in which she will be seen playing a shape-shifting serpent on-screen.

Shraddha Kapoor wrote: It’s an absolute delight for me to play a Naagin on screen. I have grown up watching, admiring and idolising Sridevi ma'am's Nagina and Nigahen and have always wanted to play a similar role rooted in Indian traditional folklore.SparklesPurple heart @Nikhil_Dwivedi @FuriaVishal @saffronbrdmedia

Nothing much is revealed about the untitled venture.

However, as soon as Shraddha Kapoor announced the project, trolls had a field day on Twitter. Check out a few hilarious tweets here:

On the work front, Shraddha was last seen in 'Street Dancer 3D' and 'Baaghi 3'.

So, are you ready to see Shraddha Kapoor as a new-age Naagin on reel?