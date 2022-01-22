हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor turns officiator for her makeup artist's wedding- WATCH!

Shraddha Kapoor turned officiator for her makeup artist Shraddha Naik's wedding. On Saturday, her make-up artist took to her social media handle and thanked her best friend for everything. 

Shraddha Kapoor turns officiator for her makeup artist&#039;s wedding- WATCH!
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has recently turned into a bridesmaid and also officiated her make-up artist Shraddha Naik's wedding. 

On Saturday, her make-up artist Shraddha took to her social media handle and thanked her best friend turned officiator for everything. She also recalled their 12 years of friendship which means the world to her. 

 

Shraddha penned an emotional post on her Instagram handle and wrote, “Dear Shraddie,
From getting introduced in a professional set up 12 years back to becoming friends then best friends to you being the officiator of my wedding … We’ve come a long way!
Thank You for officiating our wedding 
It meant the world to me & Richie!
@shraddhakapoor
@richie13in
#naikgetsrich
@theweddingstory_official..”

 Shraddha Naik got married to her groom Richie D'souza in a white wedding and the duo had all smiles while posing for the shutterbugs. 

For the occasion, the Aashiqui 2 actress wore a long lavender dress and looked gorgeous as ever. 

While the bride and groom opted for a Christian wedding and so was seen in their traditional outfits. The pictures were shared by several fanpages on their respective social media handles.

 

Shraddha was also seen cheering the bride and groom after their vows and featured with the bride in several photos.

Shraddha was quick to respond in the comment section and wrote, "My Shraddie thank you for this honour of being your officiator and bridesmaid. 12 years and counting my Shraddu. I love you more than words will ever be able to express." 

Shraddha Naik replied, "@shraddhakapoor Love you Shraddie."

On the work front, Shraddha will be next seen in Luv Ranjan's film with Ranbir Kapoor, Boney Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia. 

She also has a film with Nikhil Dwivedi where she will be seen as a Naagin. 

 

Tags:
Shraddha KapoorturnsofficiatorMakeup artistShraddha NaikWeddingWhite Wedding12 years of friendshipgroom Richie D'souza
