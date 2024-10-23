Shraddha Kapoor Uses Shah Rukh Khan’s Name To Get Rid Of The Paparazzi

Shraddha Kapoor was seen in a very cheerful mood last night while exiting Manish Malhotra’s Diwali Bash. The Stree 2 actress stunned at the Diwali Bash hosted by Bollywood’s favourite designer Manish Malhotra.

While exiting from the party she was along with the young star kid Rasha Tandon and the paparazzi almost mobbed Shraddha to have her one glimpse. Shraddha playfully tried to misguide the papz by telling them that Shah Rukh Khan had arrived and they should click the superstar.

Have A Look At The Post:

Usually, when superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, and Salman Khan arrive, the paparazzi run to click them and Shraddha is very much aware of the stardom of Shah Rukh Khan and very smartly she uses his name to get rid of the paparazzi.

Recently Shraddha Kapoor called herself a huge fan of Shah Rukh Khan when questioned about her film Stree 2 overtaking his blockbusters Jawan and Pathaan at the box office. “I have an absolutely fantastic leading man in our Indian film industry, Shah Rukh Khan, who I’ve grown up being a fan of. So, we’ll keep that where it belongs”.

She further said,” It’s exciting to have a film that does well, but it’s even more exciting when the entire industry thrives and collectively a lot more films succeed."

Lately, Shraddha is making news as the reports claim she will be seen doing an item number in Pushpa 2 starring Allu Arjun.