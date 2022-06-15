NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor and assistant director Siddhanth Kapoor, son of veteran film personality Shakti Kapoor, who was arrested by the Bengaluru police on charges of consuming drugs during an alleged rave party, was released on bail late on Monday night, police said. Now, a day after getting bail, the actor appears to be on his way back home to Mumbai. He shared a selfie on board his flight on his Instagram story, followed by folded hands emoji.

Shakti Kapoor's son and Shraddha Kapoor's elder brother, Siddhanth Kapoor was arrested by the Bengaluru Police during a raid at a five-star hotel last week. As per reports, he allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on June 12. Preliminary reports stated that the actor was detained along with six other people after he tested positive for consuming drugs at a rave party on MG road in the city.

However, as per IANS, Siddhanth, who appeared before the police in connection with the drugs consumption case, claimed his innocence during the inquiry and said that someone had given him drinks and cigarettes laced with drugs. He also told the investigators that he did not know about the drugs. "Siddhanth Kapoor claimed that drugs were mixed in his drinks and he didn't know about it. He told the police that he had been in Bengaluru many times to attend parties as DJ. This was the fourth time that he went to the hotel from where he was arrested. We have got the guest list and suspicious persons will be called for questioning," said Bhimashankar Guled, DCP (East).



Medical tests confirmed consumption of cocaine by Siddhanth Kapoor, others



On the other hand, Deputy Commissioner of Police Dr Bheemashankar S Guled told reporters, "It is confirmed that Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son Siddhant Kapoor took drugs. He tested positive for drugs in the blood test report. Hence, he has been brought to Ulsoor police station."

Police had seized seven 'Ecstasy' pills and a packet of marijuana from the party spot. About 35 people were present during the party where Siddhanth was invited. They were all subjected to medical tests. Five of them, including the brother of actor Shraddha Kapoor, tested positive for drugs. The accused have been booked under Section 22A, 22B and 27B of the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

The police had uncovered drug abuse in a section of the Kannada film industry in 2020. They had then arrested actors Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani and former minister late Jeevaraj Alva's son Aditya Alva.



Drugs case: Police seize Siddhanth Kapoor's mobile phones



The police said Siddhanth Kapoor also said that he has many friends in Bengaluru. The police have seized the mobile phones of Siddhanth Kapoor and four other accused who were arrested along with him and sent them for data retrieval.

