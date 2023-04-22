topStoriesenglish2597861
Shraddha Kapoor's 'Thumka' Hook Step In 'TJMM' Has A Shakti Kapoor Connect

The `Stree` actor drove the nation wild with her dance moves in the song `Show me the Thumka` that created a splash on social media and uproar of whistles in theatres.

 

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Apr 22, 2023, 03:27 PM IST|Source: ANI
  • Taking to Instagram, the actor recently shared her inspiration for the move with her fans. She shared a collage video on her stories and started a poll and asked her fans `Who did it better?` with the options `Jhoothi` and `CrimeMaster Gogo`.

New Delhi: Actor Shraddha Kapoor is currently basking in the success of her recently released romantic drama film `Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar`.

Taking to Instagram, the actor recently shared her inspiration for the move with her fans. She shared a collage video on her stories and started a poll and asked her fans `Who did it better?` with the options `Jhoothi` and `CrimeMaster Gogo`.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor)

In the collage video, the `Aashiqui 2` actor shared a glimpse from the song `Show me the thumka` and her father Shakti Kapoor`s funny scene from `Andaz Apna Apna`. She crowned Crimemaster Gogo as the OG Thumka King and the fans clearly know where Shraddha gets those killer moves from!

Helmed by Luv Rajan the film starred Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor, Dimple Kapadia and comedian Anubhav Singh Bassi in the lead roles. The film has minted Rs 200 crore gross worldwide.

Meanwhile, Shraddha will be next seen in the upcoming horror comedy film `Stree 2` opposite Rajkummar Rao, Aparshakti Khurana and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is all set to hit the theatres in August 2024.

Apart from that, she also has `Chalbaaz in London` and the `Naagin` trilogy in her kitty.

