Shreya Dhanwanthary goes BOLD and braless for sultry photoshoot, netizens react

'The Family Man' actress has been sharing steamy pictures of herself and fans are going gaga over it. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 28, 2022, 04:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Shreya Dhanwanthary is one of the finest actresses in the industry today. She is very active on social media and is currently the reason behind the rising temperature. On Sunday, she dropped SIZZLING pictures from her bold photoshoot and these have taken over the internet.

'The Family Man' actress has been sharing steamy pictures of herself and fans are going gaga over it. Recently, Shreya raised the temperature with her pictures in a denim jacket and black undies. She oozed oomph in a super sexy avatar and the internet has been taken by storm with these. The braless pictures are winning millions of hearts on social media and, well, can we blame her?

Fans flooded the comment section with fire and heart-eye emojis. One user called her 'hottest', whereas another one commented 'sexy' on the pictures. One of the fans even commented 'Haye Garmi.'

Earlier, Shreya dropped pictures in a black bra and matching high-waisted seamless bottoms and fans loved them too.

On the work front, Shreya is gearing up for the release of her short film 'Birth' to be released on Disney+ Hotstar. She also has R Balki's 'Chup' co-starring Sunny Deol, Dulquer Salmaan, and Pooja Bhatt in her kitty.

