Shreya Ghoshal

Shreya Ghoshal introduces her son Devyaan to fans as he turns six months old

Shreya Ghoshal has now finally introduced her son Devyaan to the world as he turns 6 months old. She took to her Instagram handle and shared the first pictures of her little boy. 

New Delhi: Shreya Ghoshal's baby boy Devyaan turned six months old on Monday and to mark this special day, the playback singer wrote a super cute post, introducing him to her social media followers.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the 'Manwa Laage' singer posted adorable pictures in which she can be seen holding her little one.

 

She added the fun caption, "Hi everybody. I am Devyaan and I turned 6 months today. Currently, I am busy exploring the world around me, listening to my favourite songs, reading books with all kinds of pictures, laughing out loud at silly jokes and having deep conversations with my mom. She gets me. Thank you all for sending me your love and blessings."

Fans, friends and fellow members of the industry poured in love-filled comments.

"Devyaan. You're such a Blessed Babu with the most adorable smile. Love you so much," singer Harshdeep Kaur wrote.

"Oh my," actor Mithila Palkar added.

Shreya and her husband Shiladitya Mukhopadhyaya welcomed their little baby boy on May 22, 2021.

 

