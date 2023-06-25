Shriya Saran Brutally Trolled For Wearing Risque Cut-Out Outfit, Fans Say 'Uorfi Is Her Icon'

New Delhi: 'Drishyam' actress Shriya Saran often makes headlines for her bold outfit choices. On Saturday, she was snapped by the paps in a risque outfit and it did not land well for the netizens. The actress is getting brutally trolled for her 'revealing and uncomfortable' outfit, fans are calling her 'Uorfi Javed Ki Copy.'

Shriya turned heads as she made her way to the awards function in a denim cut-out dress last night. She looked glamorous in a denim blue cut-out dress and her sartorial choice garnered several eyeballs. On the other hand, netizens criticised her fashion sense and dropped trolling comments on pap videos.

The actress opted for a denim maxi dress, accentuated by deep cut-out detailing at the waist and knee-high slits on the side. She paired the off-shoulder outfit with dainty accessories, she even tied her locks into a low ponytail.

A social media user commented, "Such a stupid dress, why this is so cheap fashion some people think this is high class Not classy at all." "Always a beautiful woman and let down by a ghastly choice of outfit.. the btown industry thinks the less they wear the more popular they become," added another. "Abb toh urfi sabki icon ban ne lage hai," wrote another one. Another social media user wrote, "Ye log kuch bhi kar le jitne kapde fad le lekin urfi ki barabri nhi kar payegi."

Shriya is very active on social media, she keeps sharing her stunning pictures and videos and fans love them. She has a fan following of millions.

On the work front, Saran who has primarily worked in the South Indian film industry, was last seen in 'Kabzaa.' She has also worked in a few Hindi films such as 'Awarapan', 'Mission Istanbul', 'Drishyam' and 'Drishyam 2.' She was recently seen in 'Music School' alongside Sharman Joshi.