Shriya Saran Exudes Elegance In Wedding Saree To Celebrate The Occasion Of Ram Mandir Inauguration - Video

New Delhi: The inauguration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya left the entire nation in a celebratory mode. Actress Shriya Saran also commemorated this moment back home in Mumbai. For this very special occasion, she wore her wedding saree.

While it was a sweet celebration, the actress looked very graceful in her wedding attire. She took to Instagram and wrote, "Yesterday was magical. I wore my saree from my wedding for Sri Ram Puja at home, on the auspicious day of the inauguration of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya."

Well, it is a simple and sweet celebration, and truly a magical one. On the work front, after Music School in 2023, she will be seen in the Tamil film Naragasooran. 'Drishyam' actress captivates with the delightful snippets of her personal life that she generously shares on Instagram. The recent series of pictures feature Shriya, her husband Andrei Koscheev, and their adorable daughter Radha.

In the initial set of photos, Shriya radiates happiness and confidence during her pregnancy with Radha, a period kept private until after the baby's arrival in 2020. The images capture the actress and Andrei in a beautiful embrace, showcasing the joyous anticipation of parenthood. The subsequent photos portray the precious moments shared between Shriya and Radha, exemplifying the unique and special bond between mother and daughter.

Adding to the warmth, the collection includes heartwarming family portraits featuring Shriya, Radha, and extended family members. The actress is seen posing with her mother and mother-in-law, emanating happiness and familial love. Shriya's commitment to creating cherished family memories is evident as she prioritizes quality time with her loved ones.

Shriya Saran's love story with Andrei Koscheev began with a serendipitous meeting in the Maldives, leading to an extravagant Udaipur wedding on March 19, 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Radha on January 10, 2020, sharing their joy with fans through endearing social media moments. After a period in Barcelona, the family returned to Mumbai last year, embarking on exciting global excursions that reflect their shared passion for travel.

On Workfront, Shriya Saran will be featured alongside Emraan Hashmi in the upcoming webseries Showtime. Showtime—a Hotstar Original—will be available on Disney+ Hotstar next year.