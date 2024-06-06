Shriya Saran Hails Para Athlete Simran Sharma And Her Husband Gajendra, Wishes To Meet 'Inspiring' Couple

Mumbai: Actress Shriya Saran found the story of visually impaired para athlete Simran Sharma and her husband Gajendra Sharma inspiring, and expressed her desire to meet them.

Shriya, on Thursday, morning took to her Instagram stories, where she shared an article about Simran and how her husband Gajendra sold his land for her to win gold for India. In May, Simran won gold at the World Para Athletics Championship in Japan.

The article also spoke about how her athlete husband, whom she met in 2015, started training her. After two years of their wedding in 2019, Simran met para athlete Narayan Thakur, who believed in her and encouraged her to join in the para category, for which she needed a licence.

Simran had shared how her husband supported her by taking a loan of Rs 3.5 lakh and sold a plot of land for Rs 9 lakh.

Shriya captioned the article: “I want to meet this couple. Inspiring. Simran, you are amazing.”

Talking about Shriya, she is known for her work in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi films.

The actress made her film debut with the Telugu film Ishtam in 2001. It was in 2003, when Shriya made her Hindi cinema debut with a supporting role in 'Tujhe Meri Kasam', alongside Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza. She was last seen in the film 'Music School' in 2023.

She was then seen in the series 'Showtime', which delves into the world of Bollywood, production houses and how they function. It also stars Emraan Hashmi, Naseeruddin Shah, Rajeev Khandelwal and Mouni Roy.