close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shruti Haasan

Shruti Haasan: Weird that women still need to protest for rights

Shruti Haasan will next be seen in an untitled film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, along with Vidyut Jammwal.

Shruti Haasan: Weird that women still need to protest for rights

Mumbai: Actress Shruti Haasan has raised questions over why women still feel the need to protest for their rights, not only in India but all around the world.

"People organise marches and protests for women's rights and I find it weird that we still feel the need to do these protests for women's safety and equality rights. It has been happening for years. I do believe there is a change in the scenario but I feel sad that the problem still exists," said Shruti, while interacting with the media at an RPG Foundation-organised get-together for women who work under their CSR initiative on Tuesday in Mumbai.

She added: "I don't feel it is happening only in our country. It is happening all around the world. When you look at international news, you realise this topic comes up many times."

Asked what she felt about the fact that there were lesser female-centric films made in India, she said: "I think slowly things are changing. Films are being made that are rooted around women characters, so change is taking place. But it should have happened a bit earlier."

Talking about Mahatma Gandhi's 150th birth anniversary on October 2, Shruti said: "It's such an important day and important part of our history. My father (Kamal Haasan) really believes in his philosophies."

Shruti Haasan will next be seen in an untitled film directed by Mahesh Manjrekar, along with Vidyut Jammwal.

 

Tags:
Shruti HaasanWomen rights
Next
Story

Nick Jonas was 'a day away' from falling into coma

Must Watch

PT2M4S

Fit India plog run on Gandhi Jayanti : In conversation with Kiren Rijiju