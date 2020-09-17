Shubho Mahalaya 2020: Ayushmann Khurrana extends wishes, says 'asha kori apnara sobai bhalo aachen'

New Delhi: Bollywood star Ayushmann Khurrana played the role of Akshay Roy, an urbane Bengali gentleman from Kolkata, in 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'. He had immediately felt a deep connect with Bengal and Bengalis and its culture. On Mahalaya today, which marks the arrival of Maa Durga, Ayushmann took to social media to wish Bengalis all over the world.

Ayushmann, who had learnt Bengali while prepping for 'Meri Pyaari Bindu', charmingly used Bengali to wish the folks.

The versatile actor, who has a sizeable number of Bengali fans on his social media, wrote, "Shubho Mahalaya to all the Bengalis living across the world! Asha kori apnara sobai bhalo aachen!! (Hope you all are doing great!) May us all be blessed by Maa Durga. Wishing happiness for all this festive season."

The Punjabi-born actor, during an event of 'Meri Pyaari Bindu', had said, "I always used to feel I am a Bengali - a Bengali in a Punjabi. I think I have an amazing connection with Bengalis and also these days I am listening to a lot of Rabindra Sangeet and I love Bengali culture. Entire Bengal is full of art, literature and also food, I think I am in love with Bengal."