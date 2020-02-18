हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shweta Basu Prasad

Shweta Basu Prasad on recreating Sharmila Tagore's look in 'Shukranu'

"Shukranu" also features Divyenndu Sharma. It showcases how Divyenndu (Inder) was forced to undergo sterilization and how it haunts him. 

Shweta Basu Prasad on recreating Sharmila Tagore&#039;s look in &#039;Shukranu&#039;

Mumbai: "Makdee" fame actress Shweta Basu Prasad is super happy to have a look similar to veteran actress Sharmila Tagore's look from the 70s in the recently released film "Shukranu".

As the movie is based in the 70s, Shweta's character required to look in a certain way, thus the makers of the film took inspiration from Sharmila Tagore's looks from her various films during the same time.

"I was thrilled when I was told that my look will be similar to Sharmila Tagore's look from the 70s in 'Shukranu'. I have grown up watching Sharmilaji's films and I always admired her. Adorning the chiffon sarees, buffon hairstyle and wing-eyed liner look was all very exciting," Shweta said.

"Shukranu" also features Divyenndu Sharma. It showcases how Divyenndu (Inder) was forced to undergo sterilization and how it haunts him. The film is streaming on ZEE5.

 

Tags:
Shweta Basu PrasadSharmila TagoreShukranuZEE5
Next
Story

Mira Rajput does squats with 40 kg weight on shoulders, gym video goes viral – Watch

Must Watch

PT7M40S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired, February 18, 2020