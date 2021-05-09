Shweta Tewari rubbishes claims of Abhinav Kohli of 'abandoning' their son to participate in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'

New Delhi: A day after popular TV star Shweta Tewari left for Cape Town to participate in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', her estranged husband Abhinav Kohli has accused her over Instagram of 'abandoning' their son, Reyansh. The actor has also claimed that she did not inform him about their son’s whereabouts. Kohli had posted two videos sharing that he did not give his consent to Shweta to travel abroad in the second wave of COVID-19.

Now, Shweta has rubbished all the claims made by her husband and shared to an online portal that she had informed Kohli before jetting off for ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’ that Reyansh is safe with her family.

In an exclusive interview with Bollywood Bubble, Shweta lambasted at Abhinav Kohli and shared, “I had informed Abhinav Kohli over a phone call that I am going to Cape Town and that Reyansh is safe with my family. My mother, my relatives, and Palak are there to take care of him. Plus, I will always be on video calls with Reyansh in between my shoot. I had informed Abhinav Kohli of everything and I was surprised yet again to see the video he posted. I really don’t understand the agenda behind it, given that he speaks to Reyansh in the evening over call for about one hour, every day, without fail as per the High Court’s order."

She also cleared the air for not sharing the address with him as she believed that Kohli might create problems for her family in Shweta’s absence.

Shweta also shared that she wanted to take their son along with her to Cape Town so that she can ensure his maximum safety and the channel has also agreed to bear all the expenses of her son and nanny and she had to only pay for her mother but Abhinav did not give his consent to it.

"I was ready to make them all travel with me to ensure maximum safety. However, Abhinav Kohli did not give me the consent which is required. He did not want Reyansh to be with me, whereas all I wanted was to keep my son close so he could be safer in my proximity," she stated.

Shweta has also accused Abhinav of not contributing a single penny to the growth of the kids. She added, "I fail to understand his claims of me abandoning my child when he is very well aware of the safety measures taken. I am a single parent, I need to do the work to run my family. My kids’ well-being is my priority, and I have to fend for them and my family. For someone who is not contributing a single penny to the growth of kids, how easy is it to pull down someone who is trying to balance all their duties."

Shweta and Abhinav tied the knot in 2013 but are separated.

