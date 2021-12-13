हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Shweta Tiwari’s daughter Palak receives hate for dancing in bold sheer cutout outfit, watch video

Palak Tiwari recently attended the success bash of her recent released 'Bijlee Bijlee' along with her mother Shweta Tiwari.

Photo courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari is yet to make her debut in Bollywood. However, the young girl has been making enough noise all thanks to her chart-topping song 'Bijlee Bijlee', sung by Harrdy Sandhu. 

Palak has always managed to turn heads with her impressive styling and fashion sense. Recently, she made an appearance with her mother and actress Shweta Tiwari at the success bash of 'Bijlee Bijlee' song. But it seems as netizens were quite upset with Palak's bold outfit and trolled her mercilessly for her choice of clothes. 

Palak was seen in a bold strappy cutout sheer dress and was seen grooving in it. 

Within no time, netizens trolled Palak for dancing in the bold dress and filled the comments section with their opinions. One user wrote, 'chhi chhi', while the other wrote, 'ghatiya dress'. Another user wrote, 'kuch sharam h ki nahi'.

On the work front, Palak's debut film 'Rosie : The Saffron Chapter' is set for release in January 2022 in theatres. The actress will be seen essaying the lead character in the film, that also features Arbaaz Khan, Vivek Oberoi, Tanisha Mukerji.

