New Delhi: Siddhant Chaturvedi has been turning up the buzz calendars these days for his upcoming ‘Phone Bhoot’. As the actor keeps on sharing some really interesting insights from his Siddychats, he is back with a relatable poetry from his collection. The ‘Gehraiyaan’ actor has also maintained his hot look in a black attire as he made a stunning appearance at 'Koffee With Karan 7’ alongwith Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter.

Taking to his social media, the actor posted a stunning photo in an all-black attire carrying his charming stud smile. He also shared a poetry from his collection of Siddychats in another picture. He wrote the caption - "Little things & happy coincidences” with a smiley.

As soon as he dropped the picture, fans were quick to shower their love for him in the comments section. “cutest lil boyyy,” commented one user. “My whole heart,” commented another. Actors Nakuul Mehta and Tanuj Virwani also posted fire and heart emojis on the post.

While the fans of the ‘Gully Boy’ actor have been eagerly waiting to watch him on the big screen, Siddhant Chaturvedi kept the anticipation of his fans a bit higher when he updated them about the wrap up of 'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan'.

Talking about his future lineups, Siddhant will be next seen in 'Phone Bhoot' with Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter and ‘Yudhra' where he takes on a heavy dose of action. He was last seen in Shakun Batra’s ‘Gehraiyaan’ opposite Deepika Padukone and Ananya Panday. The film was based on the problem of infidelity.