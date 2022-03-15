हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
siddhant chaturvedi

Siddhant Chaturvedi makes for the hottest muse amid lush green cover, see pics!

Siddhant Chaturvedi, on the work front, was last seen in Shakun Batra's relationship-drama 'Gehraiyaan' co-starring Deepika Padukone.

Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Siddhant Chaturvedi has garnered immense love from the audience and the critics for his phenomenal performance in 'Gehraiyaan'. Since then, he is one of the shining stars of the industry and is gracing cover issues of leading magazines back to back.

This time he is here to stun us by gracing the cover of yet another leading magazine and here is everything we need to know about it.

Siddhant Chaturvedi was seen sharing the covers on his social media with the captions:

"For @graziaindia"

 

"On the cover of @graziaindia"

 

"For @graziaindia"

 

 

The magazine defined him as 'Coming of age Siddhant Chaturvedi' and moreover the actor has shared his journey about staying true to his roots and finding stardom on his terms.

Siddhant will be seen next in a horror-comedy titled Phone Bhoot, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Ishaan Khatter. He also has a romantic action-thriller, Yudhra, with Malavika Mohanan in the pipeline.

