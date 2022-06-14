NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor and Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor has now been released on station bail after he was arrested on Monday when his medical reports confirmed his consumption of drugs.

The news created a lot of stir among fans and everywhere.

Reacting on the same, Writer-Director Sarim Momin has kept his viewpoint about Siddhanth while talking to a leading daily. He has clearly refused to accept that the actor can do anything of that sort.

While talking to ETimes he shared, "Once I was discussing a character with him (which I had cast him for) and we were brainstorming about the traits. The character was supposed to be of a rock star who are stereotypically known to be 'high.' It was Siddhant who had said 'Let's not unnecessarily show my character as someone who does drugs. It doesn't send out a good message sir.'"

Sarim added, "As a director I've never experienced anything with Siddhanth that I'm reading about him today. He's the most professional man I know and a thorough gentleman."

Sarim who has directed him in two unreleased film called him a true gentleman and also shared that he refused to show his character using drugs in film as it might give wrong message to the audience.

For the unversed, Siddhanth Kapoor was detained by Bengaluru Police for allegedly consuming drugs at a party in the city on Sunday (June 11) night.

Bengaluru City Police's Deputy Commissioner of Police (east) Bheemashankar S Guled said, "Siddhanth Kapoor's medical shows he had consumed drugs. We have already arrested him and are following the procedure. We will be sending him to judicial custody."Acting on a tip-off, police raided a hotel on MG Road in the city on Sunday night where a party was hosted. "Last night, we got info that a party is going on and they have consumed drugs. We raided and detained 35 people. We didn't find any drugs on their person but found MDMA and ganja disposed of nearby. We will investigate CCTV to check who disposed of it," added DCP Guled.