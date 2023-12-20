Sidharth Malhotra Continues To Impress With Spectacular Performances - Check List

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra's versatile filmography has seamlessly transitioned him from being the boy next door to an action icon, epitomized by his powerful portrayal in recent releases like Shershaah and Mission Majnu. From his early forays into action-packed roles, the actor has ascended to become the audience's beloved action hero, effortlessly executing mind-boggling stunts on the big screen.

As the actor gears up for two highly anticipated projects – Indian Police Force, where he joins Rohit Shetty's Cop Universe, and Yodha, headlining Dharma's first action franchise – anticipation for 2024 builds. Fans eagerly await to see Sidharth Malhotra set the screen ablaze with his dynamic action performances.

While we count down to these upcoming releases, let's take a moment to revisit some of Sidharth Malhotra's must-watch action films, showcasing his evolution as a formidable force in the action genre.

Ek Villain

Ek Villain marked Sidharth Malhotra's first foray into the action genre, and the actor captivated audiences with his portrayal of the Angry Young Man, Guru Pratap Singh. Shedding the 'guy next door' image from his first two films, the actor seamlessly executed action sequences on the big screen, revealing a side that the audience not only loved but also rooted for which translated into a massive box office number for the film.

Brothers

The prize-fighters, David and Monty, portrayed by bitterly estranged brothers, face off in a brilliant performance by Sidharth Malhotra as Monty. This added another layer of action fandom for the actor. In this film, the actor was seen engaging in intense hand-to-hand combat, for which he underwent rigorous training.

A Gentleman

When good looks and stylized action combine, you get an admirable project titled 'A Gentleman.' Sidharth Malhotra's suave style and incredible personality were the highlights of the film, as he convincingly portrayed double roles - a susheel Gaurav and the risky Rishi. The action, which involved weapons along with the complexity of chasing in cars and on bikes, added to the adrenaline-filled experience. The actor effortlessly fit into his role, and his stellar performance became the talk of the town after the film's release.

Marjaavaan

Sidharth Malhotra's much-talked-about mass action film, Marjaavaan, which won at the box office, saw the actor return in his angry young man avatar. The combination of romance and action portrayed by Sidharth Malhotra has always garnered acclaim and love. This time, with Raghavendra Nath, the actor saw red, losing his partner, and all hell broke loose on the big screen. Sidharth Malhotra, yet again, proved his mettle as an action hero, leaving audiences wanting to see him in more such roles.

Shershaah

Sidharth Malhotra's passion project, the National Award-winning film Shershaah, has carved its place in the hearts of Indians across the globe. Stepping into the shoes of Captain Vikram Batra and portraying his unconditional sacrifice for the country, Sidharth Malhotra brought out the true pride of an Indian soldier, paying tribute to the valour of this unsung hero. Sidharth Malhotra's stellar performance as Captain Vikram Batra is a significant contribution by the actor to Indian cinema.

Mission Majnu

Sidharth Malhotra, once again, showcased his respect for the defense forces as he took on the role of a spy for India in Mission Majnu. The actor skillfully portrayed the character of an intelligent and smart spy while adeptly maintaining the facade of naivety. Taking matters into his own hands for the sake of his country and the woman he loved, his performance as the action-filled spy received immense appreciation.