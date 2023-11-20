NEW DELHI: Actor Sidharth Malhotra recently attended his best friend's wedding recently and had a gala time at the event. Several inside pictures and videos hit the internet where the 'Shershaah' actor was spotted dancing his heart out at the wedding.

The videos shared by Siddharth's fan clubs showed the actor decked up in a stylish traditional outfit and attending the wedding ceremony from the groom's side. Going by the posts, the actor participated actively in the wedding. He was seen dancing his heart out to the dhol beats played at the wedding in another video. Sidharth's wife and actress Kiara Advani, however, had to miss out on the wedding celebrations.

In another video, Sidharth was seen standing by his best friend's side. In another video, Sidharth showed his desi side as he was seen removing the evil eye (nazar) off the newlywed couple.

Check out all the videos below:

Sidharth also shared a couple of photos from the wedding to reveal his look from the day. "Kala Chashma after a while ," he wrote, sharing photos sporting a pair of sunglasses.

Sidharth and Kiara celebrated their first Diwali after their wedding with their family members in Delhi. The couple had flown from Mumbai to Delhi to be with their close and dear ones on the special occasion. Sidharth and Kiara Advani tied the knot in a lavish yet intimate ceremony at the Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan in February this year.

The couple hosted an intimate wedding with only a few close friends and families were invited. The couple later hosted a mega star-studded reception in Mumbai for their industry friends.

On the professional front, Sidharth Malhotra will be next seen in 'Yodha' with Disha Patani and Raashii Khanna. The upcoming action thriller film has been directed by Sagar Ambre and Pushkar Ojha, and produced by Karan Johar and Suniel Shetty under Dharma Productions. 'Yodha' is scheduled for theatrical release on March 15, 2024.

Sidharth will also be making his OTT debut with Rohit Shetty's 'Indian Police Force' which will be streaming on Prime Video.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani, who was last seen in 'Satyaprem Ki Katha', has 'Game Changer' with south superstar Ram Charan. Reports are there that the actress has also been roped in for 'WAR 2' with Hrithik Roshan and JR NTR.

In addition, the actress is also rumoured to be a part of 'Don 3', where she will be seen playing the role of 'Roma' in the third installment of the hit franchise.