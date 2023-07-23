trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639272
NewsLifestylePeople
SIDDHARTH MALHOTRA

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Step Out To Watch Movie Together- Check Video

A video of Siddharth Advani and Kiara entering the theatre is going viral. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 23, 2023, 12:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Siddharth and Kiara were seen at a theatre in Siddharth's hometown, Delhi
  • Kiara Advani was recently seen in the romantic drama 'Satyaprem Ki Katha'

Trending Photos

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Step Out To Watch Movie Together- Check Video Pic Courtesy: ANI

New Delhi: 'Shershah' actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been spotted in the capital city, Delhi. Known for their love-filled public appearances, the couple has often hung out together in public. This time, Siddharth and Kiara were seen at a theatre in Siddharth's hometown, Delhi.

The video of the couple entering the theatre is going viral. While Siddharth donned a black sweatshirt and denim cargo trousers, Kiara looked relaxed in a white and pink outfit.

 

cre Trending Stories
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Instant Bollywood (@instantbollywood)

On the work front, Kiara Advani was recently seen in the romantic drama 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' along with Kartik Aaryan. She will soon make a comeback to South cinema with Ram Charan-Starrer 'Game Changer'. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in 'Mission Majnu', opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He will be next seen on 'Indian Police Force'. Another exciting movie lined up for Siddharth Malhotra in 2023 is 'Yodha'.

The duo tied the knot in February this year. The 'Shershaah' pair maintained acute secrecy around their relationship prior to the wedding.

   

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest