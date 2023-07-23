Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani Step Out To Watch Movie Together- Check Video

New Delhi: 'Shershah' actors Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani have been spotted in the capital city, Delhi. Known for their love-filled public appearances, the couple has often hung out together in public. This time, Siddharth and Kiara were seen at a theatre in Siddharth's hometown, Delhi.

The video of the couple entering the theatre is going viral. While Siddharth donned a black sweatshirt and denim cargo trousers, Kiara looked relaxed in a white and pink outfit.

On the work front, Kiara Advani was recently seen in the romantic drama 'Satyaprem Ki Katha' along with Kartik Aaryan. She will soon make a comeback to South cinema with Ram Charan-Starrer 'Game Changer'. On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in 'Mission Majnu', opposite Rashmika Mandanna. He will be next seen on 'Indian Police Force'. Another exciting movie lined up for Siddharth Malhotra in 2023 is 'Yodha'.

The duo tied the knot in February this year. The 'Shershaah' pair maintained acute secrecy around their relationship prior to the wedding.