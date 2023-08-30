New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most adorable couples in the industry today. They have been making headlines for their appearances forever and now their PDA has sent fans into a frenzy. The couple never shies from posting romantic pictures of each other and today, Sidharth took a stunning BTS picture of wife Kiara from a shoot on his Instagram story and fans are in love.

Sid dropped a beautiful BTS shot of Kiara on his story and wrote, "May your smile keep shining on every set and wherever you go. Every you deserves nothing but true happiness. Can't wait to see what you're shooting next for." Without spilling any beans, Kiara re-shared the story and wrote, "Right back at ya Sidharth Malhotra. Really excited for what's coming next"





Kiara Advani married Sidharth Malhotra on February 7 this year in the presence of their close friends and family members in Rajasthan. They fell in love with each other while shooting for their hit film Shershaah. The couple later hosted a mega star-studded reception later in Mumbai.

On the film front, Kiara will be seen sharing screen space with Ram Charan in 'Game Changer'. The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist. It is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release. 'Game Changer' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

On the other hand, Sidharth Malhotra will next be seen in 'Yodha', and a Rohit Shetty directorial web series 'Indian Police Force' alongside Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.