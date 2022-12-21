Sidharth Malhotra to tie knot soon? Actor drops BIG hint on wedding rumours with Kiara Advani

New Delhi: Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani are one of the most talked about actors in Bollywood. There has been a lot of buzz around their wedding lately with rumours spreading that they are planning to get married soon. Now recently, at an event, Sidharth spilled the beans on his wedding plans and we can’t be more excited! Yes, you heard it right. During a promotional event of his upcoming film ‘Mission Majnu’ with Rashmika Mandanna, Fever FM’s RJ Supriya asked Sidharth about one rumour he would want to clarify. To this, he replied, “That I am getting married this year.”

This left the fans confused and they wondered if he was talking about his marriage with ‘Shershaah’ co-actor Kiara Advani. Rashmika Mandanna also laughed as she heard his response.

Earlier, there were rumours that Sidharth and Kiara are planning to get married in 2023. On Karan Johar’s chat show ‘Koffee with Karan’ this year, they were teased regarding their marriage plans. However, the duo has never confirmed anything about their relationship.

See their pics

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sidharth Malhotra was last seen in ‘Thank God’ alongside Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. He is currently busy promoting ‘Mission Majnu’ alongside Rashmika Mandanna. The actor will soon be debuting on the OTT space with Rohit Shetty’s ‘Indian Police Force’ and also has 'Yodha' in his kitty.

Kiara Advani, on the other hand, was recently seen in ‘Govinda Naam Mera’ alongside Vicky Kaushal and Bhumi Pednekar. Apart from that, she also has ‘Satyaprem ki Katha’ alongside Kartik Aaryan in her kitty. Sidharth and Kiara were seen together in PVC Vikram Batra’s biopic ‘Shershaah’.