SIDHARTH MALHOTRA

Sidharth Malhotra's songs are global sensation, 'Kala Chasma' creates massive stir on internet

Sidharth Malhotra's songs have always broken multiple records over the years, his dance songs like 'Disco Disco', 'Kar Gayi Chull', and 'Khadke Glassy' were immensely loved and appreciated by the audience.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Aug 23, 2022, 03:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Sidharth Malhotra's songs are global sensation, 'Kala Chasma' creates massive stir on internet

NEW DELHI: Bollywood actor Sidharth Malhotra has time and again proven his versatility and brilliance as an actor, through his choice of projects, his dedication towards his craft and his phenomenal acting skills. Along with Sidharth's back-to-back list of blockbuster films, the songs of his movies are always trendy chartbusters that never fail to win the hearts of the audience, across the globe. 

After ruling many chartbusters since its release, Sidharth Malhotra's super-hit party-setter Kala Chashma with Katrina Kaif has created a massive stir globally on social media. The USA has picked up the trend and are creating peppy reels on the song. Many international icons too have joined the trend and shared their version of Kala Chashma. Famous American television host Jimmy Fallon and singer Demi Lovato, Jason Derulo, amongst others grooved to Kala Chashma. Sidharth Malhotra also took to his social media and lauded Jimmy Fallon and Demi Lovato. 

Sidharth Malhotra's songs have always broken multiple records over the years, his dance songs like 'Disco Disco', 'Kar Gayi Chull', and 'Khadke Glassy' were immensely loved and appreciated by the audience. His romantic songs too have comforted many hearts with 'Ranjha' and 'Raataan Lambiyan', being on Billboard Global US charts. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It will be exciting to watch Sidharth Malhotra's upcoming playlist of his much-anticipated films.

Sidharth MalhotraSidharth Malhotra songsSidharth Malhotra filmskala chasmaBollywood

